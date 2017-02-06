Super College Suggestions That Will Motivate You

Not much is more scary than leaving for college. Even though it's a special time, you might be afraid. You do not have to be scared. Learning about what lies ahead is a great way to alleviate your concerns before you hit campus. Read on for helpful tips.

Before you choose what you'll major in when you go to college, take a look at what jobs are available in your area. You don't want to get out of school and only be able to get jobs that are below your skill level. Consider saving to relocate if you have to after getting out of school.

Take as many credits as you can handle at one time. Most universities charge you per credit, but only up to twelve credits. After that the rests of the credits in that semester are free. Taking eighteen credits per semester will leave you paying one-third less than your peers for the same education.

Organization of your time, your schedule and your responsibilities is essential to making your time in college count. You should know exactly where you have to be, when you are supposed to be there and how you will get there. If you are not organized, you will soon be confused and late with assignments.

Consider living on campus even if you go to school close to home. Not only will you miss a lot of things going on, but you may miss out on your first opportunity to live on your own and make your own financial and social decisions. If you can possibly afford it, live in a dorm.

Get the names and number from a few people in each class so that if you have to be absent then they can fill you in on what was covered in class and can share their notes with you and give you any work that was assigned so that you won't get behind in your work.

Learn how to write an essay using the "5 Paragraph Essay" format. This is a simple essay format that is often taught in elementary or middle school. Although it is simple to learn, it is invaluable in college. This format will help you easily get through most essay assignments.

If you are concerned about your finances, keep track of everything you spend for two weeks. Write it all down in a notebook and then look over it to determine what most of your money is being spent on. This can help you to prioritize if you need to. Do this periodically to make sure you remain vigilant about your finances.

One of the things that you should do when you enter college is to get acquainted the area around your college. This means find the best restaurants, supermarkets and bars in your area. An understanding of the place that you live in can help you feel more comfortable during your stay.

After every single class that you attend, reread the notes that you took and think about each of the items that you wrote down. Typically, when you are note taking, you will not be thinking about what you are writing. This will give you a chance to soak up the information you put on paper.

Think about studying abroad. Look at the opportunities offered by the school, but don't let that box you in. If you want to study in another country, you need to find out everything that is available to you. You might even be able to find something better outside of your school.

Returning or non-traditional students can qualify for scholarships and grants. If you are an older student, talk to your advisor. Colleges and universities have many scholarship opportunities that can often be applied for using a single application. You may have to wait for your 2nd year to apply, but it is worth checking out.

Make sure that you are getting plenty of sleep. Try not to stay up too late, even if you are studying. Make sure that you are getting enough sleep at, roughly, the same time every night. Try to stick to a schedule. If your sleep patterns are too erratic, it could seriously hurt your performance in class.

You'll look back on your college days later on down the road and be happy with the decisions you have made for your future. Never stop or allow yourself to become overly discouraged. You have everything you need to fulfill your potential!